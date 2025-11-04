Gundam Actor Talks New Anime Movie Featuring Fan-Favorite Series

The Gundam world keeps on spinning thanks to not just the appeal of the anime mechs themselves, but thanks to the anime franchise’s ability to tell stories in different time periods and/or alternate realities. Gundam GQuuuuuuX follows the story of a world where Zion won the original war that kicked off the franchise. Hathaway’s Flash takes place years following the original fight between Char and Amuro. Gundam Wing takes place in its own universe. Now, one beloved part of the franchise might see a return in the future should one actor have their wish, with said actor even offering to write the movie themselves to get the ball rolling.

Voice actor Kengo Kawanishi has made a name for himself taking on some big roles within the anime world. To date, he’s played parts in Demon Slayer, Blue Lock, Kaiju No. 8, The Seven Deadly Sins, Dr. Stone, and Chainsaw Man to name a few. One of his most beloved roles includes taking on the role of Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans’ Mikazuki Augus, wherein he recently discussed the desire to return and even write a sequel for the mech franchise, “I kept saying, ‘I want to do a movie,’ and it came true, so if I keep saying it again, maybe it will come true at the milestone of the 20th or 30th anniversary. This time, ‘Internal Wedge’ is a short story, so I would like to do a feature-length film.”

Kawanishi continued, “I’m still curious about the development of ‘Urudr Hunt,’ so I would love to see the continuation. I can only do that with the support of everyone who has continued to run with us for the past 10 years. I hope you will continue to run with us for a little while longer…no, even longer. If I am able to be involved in the future that Kawanishi mentioned, this is the start, and I will continue to hone myself, and when I meet Wisterio again someday, I want to give a performance that I am absolutely satisfied with. This stage greeting made me determined.”

Thanks to the short film Urudr Hunt, Kengo returned to the world of Gundam and was more than happy to discuss his comeback, “After 10 years, a lot has changed, including my physical condition and voice, so at first I was worried about whether I’d be able to act properly. But when we all stood side by side during the dubbing, I felt like that world was really unfolding here, and I remember being very happy.”

Joining Kengo on the stage was Ikoma Rina, the voice actor who brought to life Wisteria, another big player in Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans. As the two discussed the anime, Kawanishi talked about Ikoma’s character, “I think he has a lot of things I don’t have. Mikazuki is the type to carve out his own path, while Wisteria is the type to take the lead but rely on his friends to make up for his shortcomings. I tend to think that I can do it myself, so when I’m in trouble, he made me feel like it’s okay to ask for help from those around me, rather than just trying to do it myself.”

Iron-Blooded Orphans receiving a full-fledged sequel wouldn’t be anything new for the Gundam franchise, as the anime universe has seen serious success by resurrecting old franchises. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom was released in Japanese theaters in 2024 and quickly grew to become the most successful movie in the mech franchise. Pulling in over $35 million USD at the box office, it didn’t come close to taking a swing at either Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle or Chainsaw Man The Movie, but it showed that there is still a passionate audience looking to check out the newest story in the Gundam series. SEED Freedom did make its way to North American theaters, but didn’t receive a weeks-long release as the anime movies mentioned. Fingers crossed that, should an Iron-Blooded Orphans movie be created, it would hit the same heights as Denji and Tanjiro.

