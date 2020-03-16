New Pokemon Episode Will Pit Ash’s Pikachu Against Raichu

When it comes to Pokemon battles, there are few people who do it as well as Ash Ketchum. The boy wonder has been training Pokemon for as long as he can remember, and he has the badges to prove it. Not only has Ash overcome countless gyms to take on any region’s finest trainers, but he is the reigning champion of the Alola League. Now, the boy is determined to face off with Dende in the Pokemon World Championships, and that means Pikachu is going to have to fight Raichu… once more, that is.

Recently, Pokemon: The Series came out with a new episode, and it was there fans were teased about the things to come next week. It turns out the upcoming episode will follow Ash as he challenges the Vermillion City Gym yet again, and he will find a familiar Pokemon there.

It turns out Ash will be facing the acting leader of the Vermillion Gym, Pisces. While Lieutenant Surge is off doing who knows what, Ash will fight his protege, and that means Gengar is about to be put to use. That means the Ghost-type will take on an Electrode while Pikachu psyches himself up to fight Raichu.

After all, Pikachu has faced this challenge before. Back in the old days, fans saw Ash fight against Surge for the very first time. This battle remains a favorite with fans even to this day as Ash vs Surge was a sight to see. Despite being a novice trainer, Ash and his Pikachu put up an intense battle against Raichu. The evolved monster felt it had a solid advantage over Pikachu just because it was evolved, but very fan knows that is just not the case with Ash’s partner. Pikachu is likely one of the strongest Pokemon out there, and he’ll be sure to remind Raichu of that ASAP.

How do you think this match will end up? Are you putting your faith behind Pikachu? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!