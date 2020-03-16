Pokemon Fans React to Raboot's Surprisingly Emo Debut

Pokemon has had a busy 12 months, and much of its new content is being put on display for all to see one television. Last fall, fans were finally gifted a new generation of Pokemon with its eighth mainline game went live. The Galar region has been open ever since, allowing the anime to explore its boundaries freely and its Pokemon. And thanks to a brand-new episode, fans are sharing their thoughts on the rather emo transformation Scorbunny just underwent.

And yes, we do mean Scorbunny. Sobble might be known as the emo starter amongst the Pokemon fandom, but Go pushed his Scorbunny to all-new limits in the anime's latest episode.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

For those who are in the know, they watched Go catch Scorbunny a few weeks back after the boy headed to the Galar region with Ash. While the latter stuck with Pikachu, Go chose to take in Scorbunny after the Pokemon followed him around incessantly. At this, Go was none too keen to keep Scorbunny, but they have seen grown a bit closer. However, when it comes to being a good trainer, Go has much to learn.

As you can guess, Scorbunny wanted to train and be used in battle after it was taken in. The lil' monster trusted Go completely, but the new trainer wanted nothing more than to collect Pokemon... and that is it. When Go refused to train Scorbunny, its emotional welled up to a point where it forcefully evolved into Raboot, but the Pokemon refused to listen to Go afterwards. The boy isn't a powerful enough trainer to make Raboot obey, and as you can see below, this karmic transformation has fans wondering how Go will meet Raboot in the middle nowadays.

What do you make of this latest Pokemon evolution?