New ‘Pokemon’ Mewtwo Movie Shares First Teaser

Pokemon‘s latest run of films have seen a nostalgic return to the franchise’s roots as they have explored many of the early moments in the anime in a new way. That’s going to continue with the next Pokemon film, which seems to rejoin Mewtwo after all these years.

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION has released its first teaser, and it mysteriously teases Mewtwo’s big return.

Scheduled to release July 12, 2019 in Japan, Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION will be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. This teaser is an all too brief look at what’s to come, but the title and content suggest that it will revisit the first movie in the film franchise, Mewtwo Strikes Back.

Released as Pokemon the First Movie in the United States, Mewtwo Strikes Back focused squarely on Mewtwo as it tried to cope with not only its massive power, but it’s purpose in life after it was created solely to do battle. It’s fondly remembered as one of fans’ favorite moments in the entire anime franchise and hopefully the new film revisiting such a story will do the same.

This falls in line with Pokemon’s recent efforts, as Pokemon: The Power of Us (released in Japan under the title of Everyone’s Story) sort of re-imagined the events of Pokemon the Movie 2000 (complete with a new appearance from Legendary bird Lugia) and Pokemon: I Choose You! re-imagined Ash and Pikachu’s first adventures in the Kanto region.

For those interested, Pokemon: The Power of Us is currently available on home video and is officially described as such, “Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us tells the story of Ash and Pikachu as they journey to a small seaside town filled with a diverse set of characters, including a young athlete, a compulsive liar, a shy researcher, a bitter old woman, and a little girl with a big secret.

Every year, the townspeople gather to celebrate the Legendary Pokémon Lugia, who brings the wind that saved the town from destruction many years ago. The festival is a time for celebration, with a Pokémon Catching Race and a ceremonial flame burning brightly to summon Lugia. But when a series of incidents threatens not just the festival, but all the people and Pokémon who call the town home, it’s going to take more than just Ash and Pikachu to save the day. Will these people be able to put aside their differences and work together to rescue their town? Or will it all end in destruction?”