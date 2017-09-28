These New ‘Sailor Moon’ Pop Figures Are Cuter Than Ever

Funko has just revealed a second wave of Sailor Moon Pop figures and Pop keychains, so you never have to be without a Senshi by your side.

The new wave of Sailor Moon Pops includes Sailor Neptune, Sailor Saturn, Sailor Uranus, Sailor Pluto, and Sailor Chibi Moon. The entire Pop lineup is available to pre-order here. The new Sailor Moon keychain can be ordered here and the Sailor Chibi Moon version here. Shipment for both the Pops and the keychains are expected in November/December. Needless to say, these would be great stocking stuffers.

(Photo: Funko)

As always, Funko has thrown some store exclusive figures into this mix. This time around, Queen Beryl is coming to Toys 'R' Us and a glitter version of Sailor Chibi Moon to Barnes & Noble. Check out the gallery below to take a closer look at all of the new Sailor Moon figures from Funko.

If you haven't already added the first wave of Sailor Moon Pop figures to your collection, you can currently get Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars, Sailor Venus and Artemis, Tuxedo Mask, Sailor Moon with Luna, and Sailor Jupiter on Amazon for less than $9 each.