New Viral Video Asks Whether ‘Pokemon’ Predicted Thanos’ Snap

Avengers: Infinity War is nearing its first birthday, but the film feels as fresh as ever. The blockbuster hit up theaters last spring in style thanks to Thanos, but it seems its most famous moment can’t escape the shadow of a rather surprising franchise.

After all, who could have known Pokemon did its own snap way back in 2008?

Over on Twitter, a fan known as Jubilifes made a now-viral post comparing the dustings. Fans will remember that Avengers: Infinity War ended with a slew of major superheroes like Spider-Man turning to ash, but Jesse predated them a bit.

I WAS SO BLINDSIDED BY THIS 2008 POKEMON EPISODE pic.twitter.com/m9J7Tw9D9d — scott hurt bakula? (@jubilifes) March 2, 2019

As you can see above, the Pokemon clip in question dates back to 2008. It sees Jesse in disguise watching a performance in shock as Meowth and James sit behind her. After a moment, Jesse is seen disintegrating to dust, and fans were quick to hit up the clip with all sorts of Avengers jokes.

“So wait, does that mean Peter was just making another pop cultural reference,” a fan known as Director Brian asked. The subtle dig reference all the pop culture jokes Peter Parker has been known to make in the MCU since he’s name dropped everything from Star Wars to Alien.

Now, it seems Spider-Man is getting his own Pokemon moment… but fans shouldn’t take this viral post too seriously. Like many things on the Internet, this clip is just a look into one hilarious what-if scenario tying Pokemon and Marvel together. There’s nothing to suggest Avengers: Infinity War had Pokemon on its radar with its dusting, but that could change if Arceus showed up to challenge Thanos alongside Captain Marvel.

