Nier Creator Claims That the Series Is Finished

Yoko Taro, the beloved creator behind the Nier franchise and its many installments, has now claimed that the series has reached its end. First started back in 2010, the original Nier paved the way for a sequel in 2017 known as Nier: Automata, which went on to see widespread critical and commercial success. Following the achievement of Automata, Taro then went back to the start and released a new remaster known as Nier Replicant earlier in 2021. Now, rather than continuing onward with a fully-new installment, Taro has teased that he is putting Nier to bed.

In a new video released on social media, Taro and fellow producer Yosuke Saito and composer Keiichi Okabe gave an update on what fans can expect from Nier down the road. Rather than announcing a new game, though, Taro revealed that “the Nier series is now finished!” which came as a bit of a surprise. Despite this claim, however, Taro did say that he would return to the series if he got “a big ole’ pile of money.” In response, Saito jokingly said that he would start working right away in order to accrue that large sum of money for Taro.

https://twitter.com/NieRGame/status/1473654809261711360

At this point in time, it seems like Taro is simply goofing around, which means that Nier could very well come back in the future. While this message was presented as one of seriousness, Taro delivered it with a fair amount of humor to fans, which will likely lead to many assuming that Nier will come back before long. Then again, as said before, Taro has been working on this franchise since before 2010, which means that he could just want to move on and create something else entirely at this point. What that new project might be remains to be seen, but it’s surely something that we’ll follow as time moves on.

How do you feel about the Nier series potentially coming to an end? And what are you hoping to see creator Yoko Taro work on in the future? Let me know all of your thoughts by hitting me up down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.