Ninja Surprises Anime Fans with Demon Slayer Praise

Ninja is one of the most popular video game streamers in the United States, and while he has shared his love of anime in the past, his recent praise of an anime series certainly took fans by surprise as it’s one of the more dark horse hits of the current line-up. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba recently premiered its sixteenth episode, and it has drawn a huge amount of praise from fans. So much, in fact, that the episode even became a trending topic on Twitter.

This boon in popularity was surprising, but a major part of it could most likely be attributed to Ninja, who praised the series on Twitter as what might be his “favorite anime of all time.”

Episode 19 of the series was a great example of how Demon Slayer has mastered the Shonen battle formula. As Tanjiro was in the middle of a losing battle against his strongest opponent yet, he unleashes a powerful new technique in order to take them down. This was when Tanjiro was at his lowest, and the explosion of power and technique was further boosted by a fantastic display of animation work.

While the series has certainly found a following since it premiered earlier this year as part of the Winter 2019 season, the series has been largely on the backburner as it got passed over by more prominent releases. It’s slow burn narrative has certainly paid off, however, and now fans of the anime can finally see why it’s one of the most popular series currently running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump.

If you wanted to check the anime out for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Support for the series is heating up in Japan, and VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release. They officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”