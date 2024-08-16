Ninja Scroll Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray Is Available To Pre-Order With a Huge Discount

NInja Scroll Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray

The popularity of anime in the west owes a lot to the 1993 film Ninja Scroll, which appealed to adult audiences thanks to its liberal use of action and violence. It’s a film that every anime fan should have in their Blu-ray library, and you can do that in style thanks to a new limited edition Steelbook Blu-ray release that is available to pre-order here on Amazon with a 32% discount. Note that the release date is set for October 22nd, and if you pre-ordered at the full price when it debuted earlier this week, you’ll automatically get the discount.

What’s more, Ninja Scroll is coming to theaters in North America later this year as part of a 30th anniversary celebration. AX Cinema Events shared the following statement about the release: “The 30th-anniversary theatrical release of NINJA SCROLL is part of Iconic Events Releasing’s 2024-2025 AX Cinema Nights series and will screen in over 500 U.S. theaters on September 11, 12 & 15 and be presented in both Japanese with English subtitles and English dub. AX Cinema Nights is a year-round movie event series celebrating the best new and classic anime films by bringing them to theaters across North America. It provides the passionate fan community with immersive and unforgettable experiences beyond the annual Anime Expo. Iconic Events Releasing will announce the remaining line-up of AX Cinema Nights later this summer.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Special features on the Ninja Scroll Blu-ray release include feature length commentary with director Yoshiaki Kawajiri and character design and animation director Yutaka Minowa. The film is presented with English subtitles. Again, this is a limited edition Steelbook release, so it will go out of print at some point, Reserve one while you can.

If you’re unfamiliar, the official synopsis for Ninja Scroll reads: Jubei Kibagami’s mercenary blade has cut a bloody swath across Japan, but after rescuing a female ninja from a monstrous demon, he finds himself ensnared in a web connecting his own past as a ninja with a demonic plot to overthrow the government. A plot orchestrated by Jubei’s former leader, who somehow survived decapitation by Jubei himself! With a deadly poison burning in his veins, Jubei must now join with an untrustworthy spy and the female ninja to face off with the immortal Gemma and his army of devils in the legendary odyssey of blood and revenge that is NINJA SCROLL!”