There’s No New Dragon Ball Super Dub Episode Tonight

Dragon Ball Super has finally reached the climax of the Future Trunks arc as Zamasu and Goku Black merged into one Fused Zamasu form in the English dub. But curious fans ready for the next episode might want to sit down.

Adult Swim’s Toonami block will be airing a special marathon for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and unfortunately, that means there will be no new episode of the dub this week.

The special Memorial Day weekend marathon will be a screening of FLCL‘s entire first season beginning at 10:30PM EST. Having just wrapped its sixth episode last week, this marathon comes at a great time for those who are still curious in the series due to the new seasons. Speaking of the FLCL revival second season, FLCL Progressive officially premieres next weekend on June 2 at 12:00AM EST.

But this will definitely come with a sting as those invested in Dragon Ball Super‘s Future Trunks arc will have to wait another week for the fateful and final confrontation. Fans watched as the last episode had Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks finally get the upper hand on the deadly duo of Zamasu and Goku Black.

After returning to the future, and still feeling the sting of the defeat of the last venture, Goku and Vegeta were primed for a major comeback. Trunks even managed to capture Zamasu within the Evil Containment Wave, but Zamasu was able to break free due to Goku’s shenanigans.

This pushed Zamasu to move to the next phase of his plan and he and Goku Black fused into one another, revealed a new form and power for Zamasu. But now fans have to wait another week to see the outcome unless they are willing to explore the subtitled release available.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.