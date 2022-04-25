No Game, No Life Releases New Poster for 10th Anniversary

✖

No Game, No Life will be turning ten years old in just a few days in Japan, and it has celebrated the milestone anniversary with a special new poster! Yu Kamiya's original light novel series has been running with Kadokawa for quite a long time, and has since sparked a manga adaptation, a spin-off series, and even a super popular anime adaptation. The anime for the series, in fact, has become so popular despite only running for a single season that it's likely the version of the series that is more well known to the majority of fans today.

It's been quite a long time since that anime (and the follow up feature film release) hit screens, and while there is currently no word on the anime ever coming back for a proper second season, the original No Game, No Life franchise is still continuing with new novel entries to this day. In fact with the franchise now celebrating its 10th Anniversary since the launch of its first volume in Japan on April 25, 2012, No Game, No Life has debuted a special new poster for the franchise illustrated by Yu Kamiya himself. You can check it out below:

Unfortunately, with the franchise's 10th Anniversary presenting a great opportunity for a second season announcement it doesn't seem like one is on the way just yet. If you wanted to check out No Game, No Life for yourself, the light novel series is being published by Yen Press (with the newest volume actually hitting later this Spring). If you're more interesting in checking out the anime run, you can currently find the 12 episode anime streaming on Hulu and HIDIVE (where the No Game, No Life Zero feature film can be found as well).

The series is described as such, "Bored with life and considering it in the real world to be just a "crappy game," savvy siblings Sora and Shiro have withdrawn into their own fantasy world filled with video games. It is because of this that they are summoned to another world by a boy calling himself "God." It's here in this world where Sora and Shiro's abilities are put to the test. They are now in a world where their fate – and the fate of all humanity – is decided by game. Can they beat the hardest game they've ever played?"

What do you think? How did you like No Game, No Life's anime? Would you want to see a second season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!