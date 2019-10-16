Hideo Kojima Shows Support For No Guns Life Anime

Hideo Kojima creates some of the most far out worlds and franchises that are mired in aspects of the real world, as well as the possibilities of what the future of technology may bring. With his franchises like Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, it’s clear that Kojima is able to balance the geopolitics of the day with the ever expanding presence of technology within our society. So it’s no wonder that he would support the latest fall anime release in the form of No Guns Life which follows a world that is run by humanity’s technological advancements.

Viz Media shared the interview that Hideo Kojima recently had with the Japanese news source of Natalie which follows pop culture across the board, with the article itself expressing the video game creator’s love of the story and surprise that it received a green light to become an anime:

What a thrill! Hideo Kojima is a huge fan of No Guns Life! https://t.co/sf7UeqeyXg — VIZ @ Seis Manos 👊 (@VIZMedia) October 11, 2019

Kojima’s amazement at No Guns Life becoming an anime stems from the very concept, wherein a noir style protagonist happens to have a giant revolver for a head that people behind him can operate. The series, which follows an amnesiac “extender”, aka a cyborg that has mechanical attachments wired into its body, leads viewers into a brand new world.

Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid series dove deep into the idea of just how daily life and the politics of the world could be influenced, and sometimes ruled, by technology. As the series continued, Solid Snake, and sometimes the second fiddle Raiden, found themselves relying more and more on technology. The villains and heroes would appear to be, at times, more machine than man, with the good and bad sides of this fact explored in the franchise’s story.

No Guns Life has begun airing thanks to Studio Madhouse, with an initial run of twenty four episodes. The official description for the series reads as such:

“After the war, there are many “Extends” in the city, people whose bodies were modified to make them into dangerous weapons. Inui Juuzou is one of them, and he has no memories of his life and body before his head was transformed into a gun. Strangely enough, his head-gun is designed so that only someone behind him can pull the trigger. Juuzou makes a living by taking on cases involving Extends in the city, and he is assisted by Mary, an intelligent young woman that he has taken under his protection.”