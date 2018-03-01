Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Reveals Anime Mascots

Not too long ago, the 2018 Winter Olympics came to an end, but that doesn’t mean the sports organization is going bye-bye. In a couple years, Japan will host the next Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and the 2020 event is going all-in on anime.

Don’t believe it? Well, the staff behind Tokyo 2020 did just reveal its two mascots, and they look like they came straight out of an anime.

If you head to the official website of Tokyo 2020, you will see the mascots which were selected by fans. The adorable characters are the definition of chibi with their big heads and small bodies. And, if you hear otakus calling the pair kawaii, go ahead and agree because they are pretty darn cute.

So far, the names for the mascots are being kept secret, and Tokyo 2020 says the characters will get an official launch this summer. However, you can find out information about each of them right now.

To start, the mascots were selected by kids in Japan. Nearly 20,000 schools took part in the voting as elementary school children shared shouted out their top choice. These mascots will be used throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Not only will the mascots greet attendees, but the games will also use them for merchandise and marketing.

Of course, anime fans are a bit partial to these two cuties. The fandom already wants an anime series of the two, and Pokemon fans cannot stop comparing the pair to Latios and Latias.

The blue mascot is the one representing the Olympics while the pink oversees the Paralympics. According to the Tokyo 2020 site, the Olympic Mascot has a strong sense of justice, and he is very into sports and high-tech gear. The Paralympic Mascot has supernatural powers but shies away from using them due to its kind-hearted nature.

As the Tokyo Olympics draw closer, you can expect to see plenty more anime come into the event. Last year, the organization confirmed the Summer Games’ cultural ambassadors, and otakus will recognize all of the members selected. Goku, Naruto, Monkey D. Luffy, Shin-chan, Sailor Moon, Astro Boy, and more will all be incorporated into the anime-friendly competition when it rolls around in 2020.

