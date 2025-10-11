Trigun Stargaze is Finally Giving Fans What They Want With Major Character Return

Play video

Trigun Stampede brought back the legendary anime character, Vash the Stampede, back into the limelight in 2023, with Studio Orange creating a fresh take on the Plant Gunsmoke. In sticking closer to the source material, the new anime story made some major changes from the original Trigun series that started it all. Of the many changes that Orange’s new Trigun series made, there was one regarding a character that hadn’t returned for the re-imagining. Trigun Stargaze hasn’t just released a new trailer hinting at what is to come; it’s confirmed the return of one of Vash’s biggest allies.

Trigun Stargaze will arrive on Crunchyroll in January of next year, landing in a crowded anime season to kick off 2026. While Vash will once again be joined by Nicholas D. Wolfwood and Meryl Stryfe in his quest to defeat his brother Knives, the long-awaited comeback of Milly Thompson has been confirmed for next year. Milly, the tall insurance agent who had a relationship with Wolfwood in the original series, was absent from Trigun Stampede, leaving many to wonder if she would ever arrive in the anime proper. Fear no more Milly Thompson fans, as Meryl’s best friend will be landing on the Planet Gunsmoke.

Milly Returns

If you want a closer look at Trigun Stargaze, here’s how Crunchyroll describes the upcoming sequel series that will end the current adventure of Vash the Stampede: “It’s been two and a half years since the Lost JuLai tragedy, which laid waste to an entire city and engulfed the whole planet in chaos. Meryl, now a senior journalist, continues her search for Vash with her new younger sidekick, Milly, and runs into Wolfwood along the way. As plant robberies begin taking place once again, they sense Millions Knives’s organization conspiring behind the scenes. Meanwhile, Vash has taken the new name Eriks and is living in hiding in a backwater town when he gets an abrupt visit from Jessica, a young girl with an SOS from the third ship they call home. He thus decides to put an end to a long-standing feud in order to protect those dear to him.”

The description continues, “Just as the pieces of the story begin falling back together again, the planet receives a message from the far reaches of outer space: “We are a fleet of colony ships from Earth… Those who wish may accompany us to a new frontier.” The entire population rejoices at this news. However, as if to mock their celebration, the one-winged angel returns to wreak havoc and despair. Fates collide to forge a final conclusion for the panicked planet.”

Of the many changes that Trigun Stampede made, the looks of many of the characters were some of the biggest. Vash had a different hairstyle, Knives sported wild new attire with new powers to match, and origin stories were changed. In Stargaze, Vash is looking a bit more like the anime hero we’ve come to know over the years, so it will be interesting to see if characters begin to sport aesthetics closer to the original anime.

