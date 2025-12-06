Crunchyroll Announces Trigun Stargaze Release Date With New Trailer

Vash the Stampede has been absent from the small screen since Trigun Stampede ended in 2023. The revival of Yatsuhiro Nightow’s Planet Gunsmoke took the original manga story and made some wild tweaks to characters, events, and storylines to introduce a new Trigun to the masses. Next year, Trigun Stargaze will be the follow-up anime, not only bringing back the likes of Vash, Meryl, and Wolfwood, but it will also reintroduce fan-favourite Milly into the mix. Alongside a new trailer that hints at what is to come, Trigun Stargaze has revealed when we can expect it to arrive, and it might be sooner than many anime fans expect.

Trigun Stargaze will once again see Studio ORANGE presenting a new take on the Planet Gunsmoke, setting the stage for the final confrontation between Vash and his nefarious brother Millions Knives. Arriving on Crunchyroll on January 10th next month, the new trailer reveals the release date while also hinting at the major battles that will bring the latest reboot to a close. Here’s how the streaming service describes Vash’s big comeback after three years out of the picture: “Vash the Stampede’s a joyful gunslinging pacifist, so why does he have a $$6 million bounty on his head? That’s what’s puzzling rookie reporter Meryl Stryfe and her jaded veteran partner when looking into the vigilante, only to find someone who hates blood. But their investigation turns out to uncover something heinous—his evil twin brother, Millions Knives.”

Stampede’s Big Changes

The original Trigun anime from Studio Madhouse was released in 1998, and while it was the first entry point to the world of Vash the Stampede for many, it did make some significant changes from the manga. So far, in Trigun Stampede, Vash fans have witnessed some major changes not just to Vash himself, but to his allies and enemies across the board. Even from the footage we’ve seen for Trigun Stargaze in the latest trailer, you can see that more changes are on the way for the new take on Gunsmoke. With the long-awaited inclusion of Milly, it will be interesting to see if the upcoming anime makes major change to Meryl’s best friend, and Wolfwood’s love interest.

So far, ORANGE has been adamant regarding Trigun Stargaze being the end of the latest reboot, looking to wrap the conflict between Vash and Knives in one fell swoop. While the production house’s time might be ending with the 60 billion double dollar man, Studio ORANGE is still working on other major projects. For example, next year will see the studio bring an end to Beastars, looking to conclude the romantic, and oftentimes deadly, story of Legosi and Haru. Employing CG animation for their various anime projects, ORANGE has remained at the forefront of adding a wild new style to the anime world.

