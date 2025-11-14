One of Shonen Jump’s Biggest Recent Anime Shares Grand Finale Trailer

Predominantly, shonen series will focus on Earth-shattering battles that have helped series like Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen excel. This doesn’t mean that every anime franchise born from Weekly Shonen Jump sticks to the fighting formula. One of the biggest manga of recent memory actually puts brains over brawns, but it’s with heavy hearts that we prepare to say goodbye to Senku and his friends, who survived a stone apocalypse. The end is coming for Dr. Stone’s anime adaptation, and TMS Entertainment has a new trailer to hint at what is to come in Senku’s last ride.

For years, Dr. Stone has been hinting at how humanity was trapped within individual stone prisons, and while the manga already reached its final chapter in recent years, the anime adaptation has been speeding toward its source material. Along with the new trailer, TMS shared a synopsis for the final part of the final season, stating, “The teaser trailer shows Senku and Xeno teaming up to finally head into space to confront Whyman, who holds the key to solving the mystery of the petrification ray. The final story, which will determine the revival of all humanity, will be broadcast in 2026!” While Dr. Stone Science Future has yet to reveal when precisely it will arrive next year, it enters a packed anime market that is promising major comebacks across the board.

The Success of Stone

While Dr. Stone creators Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi aren’t planning a sequel series following the shonen’s end, they both recognize the success of the story itself. In a recent interview, the artist of the manga had some thoughts regarding just why Senku and company were able to become anime phenomenons, “In my opinion, as a cartoonist, the success of manga abroad is a natural phenomenon, but in what sense is it a natural phenomenon? The main goal of manga is to entertain: it is fun and presents an immense variety of genres. This great variety can attract an ever-increasing audience, and even foreign readers can choose and range between the various genres.”

Luckily, even though Boichi and Inagaki are no longer focusing on the Stone World, they are still a part of the manga game. For Riichiro Inagaki, the author is currently working on Trillion Game, a money-centric series that has found success with both its anime adaptation and the recent live-action anime adaptation it brought to the silver screen. Meanwhile, Boichi has worked on the One Piece franchise by creating a spin-off focusing on Luffy’s brother Ace. On top of this trip to the Grand Line, the artist has an original Shonen Jump series titled The Marshal King, a series that focuses on a Western-style adventure that first began earlier this year. Considering this shonen manga just arrived, it might be too early to see this receiving an anime adaptation, but based on Dr. Stone’s creators’ pedigrees, it might only be a matter of time.

