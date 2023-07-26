One Piece Reveals Garp's Most Important Lesson Yet

One Piece has reached a major turning point in the Future Island arc as the manga continues exploring what's happening in the rest of the seas while Luffy and the Straw Hats are stuck on Egghead, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed Monkey D. Garp's most important lesson to his fellow Marines yet! One Piece's Final Saga has kicked off with a bang as the seas have been thrown into chaos ever since Luffy and the Straw Hats finally left Wano's shores. All of the pirates are making their moves toward the finale, and that's left many characters stuck in the chaos.

One Piece's manga has been fleshing out a fight between Garp and the pirates on Fullalead as the Marines staked a quick attack to try and rescue the captive Koby, and while Garp kicked things off with an explosive display of power, the newest chapter of the series ended up enforcing one of his teachings to the newer Marines that it's best to emphasize those with much longer lives ahead of them rather than someone much older like himself when it comes down to it.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece: What Is Garp's Most Important Lesson?

One Piece Chapter 1088 begins with a flashback during Koby's first bits of training with the Marines, and one of the lessons they are charged with is the fact that they will be tested with both an old man and a baby left on an island of hungry beasts. Garp then teaches Koby than it's best to leave the old man behind, and that they got into the Marines in the first place to save people's futures. Someone old is "half-dead" already as Garp claims, and he states that taking the baby would make the most of those future years.

Garp then unfortunately puts this lesson into place with the chapter as when the Marines are swarmed by all of the pirates on Fullalead, he tells Koby and the others to leave him behind as they are the true future of the Navy. Garp can't help but laugh as all of his lessons come full circle, and now it's a matter of whether or not he somehow survives the overwhelming odds.

