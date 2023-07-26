One Piece Cliffhanger Puts Garp's Life in the Balance

One Piece has been working its way through the first major arc of the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series overall, and the newest chapter of the series has put Monkey D. Garp's life in the balance with its cliffhanger! The Future Island arc of the manga has been moving One Piece towards its grand finale at a speedy pace. Ever since Luffy and the Straw Hats made their way to Dr. Vegapunk's laboratory on Egghead, it's been revealed that things are just as chaotic throughout the rest of the seas as more moving pieces are setting into place.

One Piece has been spending the last few chapters showcasing Koby following his kidnapping by Blackbeard's crew, and Garp and a few of the other Marines mounted a quick attack on Fullalead in order to get him back. The pirate island has been overwhelming for all of them despite Garp's strength, and the final moments from the newest chapter of the series teases that even Garp's power was not enough to overcome all of the threats that were thrown at him while also trying to successfully get Koby out of danger. Garp just might not make it out of this one.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Will Garp Die In One Piece?

One Piece Chapter 1088 picks up from the previous chapter that saw Garp taking a fatal looking blow in order to protect Koby. This left him lying on the ground defenseless while Koby had stepped up in order to protect the rest of them. Garp gives the rest of the crew a final order telling them to be ready to intercept Pizarro's incoming island sized hand while he makes an opening for them. Koby was able to make the most out of this opening and get the rest of the crew on the ship, but unfortunately Garp's too damaged to move anymore.

He tells the rest of them to go on without him and that he'll manage on his own. Declaring all of them the future of the navy, he's seen laughing as Blackbeard's crew surrounds him. As the chapter comes to an end, it's revealed that one of the news headlines from the day mentions a disappearance of the legendary Navy hero Garp. It's not a decisive death, but now his life is truly hanging in the balance until we get to see him again.

What do you think happened to Garp at the end of One Piece's newest chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!