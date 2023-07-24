One Piece Unleashes Koby's Full Power in Epic New Fight

There is one man who has been by Luffy's side since One Piece began, and no – it isn't Zoro. Sure, the swordsman helped our hero kickstart his crew, but the first friend Luffy made on the high seas was none other than Koby. The young kid has grown bounds since the One Piece manga began, and we are seeing the fruits of his training at last. After all, the series just gave fans a look at his true power, and it turns out Koby is a beast.

The whole thing went live this week One Piece put out chapter 1088. It was there fans checked in on Pirate Island as Garp and his team continued their mission to save Koby. The update was littered with action, and of course, Koby got his moment to shine. In fact, he went so far as to show off a new type of Haki, and he left everyone on the island stunned.

After all, it isn't every day a guy like Koby comes around. The Marine took after Garp's lead, and he is well on his way to being as powerful as Luffy's eccentric granddad.

One Piece chapter 1088 introduces Koby's Honesty Impact, and the intense blow uses Busoshoku Haki. In the chapter, you can see Koby has coated his hand with hardened Haki, and it gives his fist the sturdiness needed to break Avalo Pizarro's massive hand. His kind of Haki took the Ten Titanic Captains' ultimate power out with one blow, so you can see how far Koby has come. Back in the day, the kid could hardly do a push-up, but now Koby stands as one of the toughest Marines on the sea.

Clearly, Garp has made himself an excellent protege, so Koby has a lot to live up to. If you have not been tracking the sailor's journey, you can always brush up on the One Piece manga. The series is available through the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. So if you want more info on the hit shonen, you can read its full synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about this latest One Piece chapter? Are you surprised by Koby's strength...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!