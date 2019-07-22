New One Piece Spin-Off Series Announced

One Piece has more than enough teenagers running around to fill up a high school, and it seems creator Eiichiro Oda is ready to test that theory for real. Recently, word from Japan went live which confirmed a new spin-off for One Piece is coming, and it turns out the aside will reimagine your favorite pirates as school kids.

The latest issue of Shonen Jump revealed the spin-off series was coming to print over the weekend. Very few details are known about the project right now, but fans do know it will be called One Piece Academy.

And no, it has no relation to My Hero Academia. The spin-off will not be a crossover so far as fans know, but it will borrow from the series’ school-centric setting.

As you can see above, the promo for One Piece Academy has Monkey D. Luffy in a school uniform looking real proper. With his uniform button-down open, fans can see Luffy is still himself in his straw hat and ever-present sandals. If a punch from Big Mom couldn’t knock Luffy out of his shoes, then there is no way studying would do the deed.

There is no tentative release date out for the spin-off, but fans have plenty to stay busy with until then. Not only is One Piece running its usual manga weekly, but it has its anime too. A film is also on the way, and One Piece even sweetened the pot for fans by debuting a different spin-off based on Roronoa Zoro this month to boot.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.