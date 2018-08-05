‘One Piece’ Stuns With Luffy’s Fieriest Attack

Monkey D. Luffy has tested out dozens of attacks in One Piece, but there are some fans champion above others. With the captain having expanded his Gear transformation, Luffy has more techniques than ever up his sleeve. But, when it comes to Gear Second, there is a top contending attack that the anime just whipped out for audiences.

Over the weekend, One Piece set sail with its latest episode, and the update had a big surprise in store. As the Sanji Retrieval Team continued their escape, the group found itself blocked by Perospero and Katakuri. As high-ranking members of Big Mom’s crew, the pair were eager to keep the Straw Hats from escaping, but Luffy had other plans in mind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Pedro was halted by Perospero’s candy wall, the obstacle barely made Luffy blink. The captain simply slipped into Gear Second and told his comrades to run straight towards the Candy Wall. It was then the hero rushed ahead, and fans knew things were about to get serious when Luffy got his Haki out.

With some Bausoshoku Haki at hand, Luffy coated his arm with the material and flung the limb back. Fans watched as the Haki ignited into flame, and Luffy sent out a massive Gomu Gomu no Red Hawk towards the Candy Wall. Perospero had no hope of backing his wall against the damage created by the Red Hawk attack, and its fiery fallout would have even made Ace proud.

Of course, this is far from the first time fans have seen the Red Hawk attack. In fact, Hody Jones was the first character who had the attack unleashed upon them. Now, Big Mom’s crew have witnessed the fan-favorite attack for itself, and the technique further showed Pedro why he’s lucky Luffy is on his side.

Is Red Hawk your favorite attack Luffy has in his arsenal? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.