‘One Piece’ Shares Yonko Reactions To Luffy’s Promotion

One Piece is sailing into its latest arc with ease these days, but the ship won’t be steady for long. As always, the shonen will be happy to rock the boat soon, and it seems that turmoil may come from some real powerful pirates.

As fans just learned, the Yonko are fuming mad, and it is all because of Monkey D. Luffy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, One Piece hit up fans with a new episode, and it was there they got an important update. Not only does Luffy has a bounty bouncing above one billion belly, but he is being heralded as the Fifth Emperor of the Sea. Now, the other rulers have learned the news, and they had some interesting reactions.

The gig kicked off with Kaido, the leader of the Beasts Pirates, learning the news. “Why was this fool who screwed up my important SMILE trade at that old bag’s place,” the man asked, questioning the boy’s work on Whole Cake Island.

As for Big Mom, the lady was since in an extreme close up, and she was none to happy with Luffy as expecting. “Yeah, I’ll teach you a lesson, Morgans. No! I’ll pay you back.”

The third reaction went to Marshall D. Teach. The former Whitebeard pirate was seen mocking Luffy, prompting the Blackbeard crew to join in.

“Emperor? It’s too son for you to be called that,” Teach laughed.

Finally, Shanks got the final say about on Luffy’s promotion. The red-headed pirate was seen staring off at the sea upon learning, and fans were shown a flashback of Shanks meeting the hero years ago. When he comes to, Shanks believes the time is coming for him to reunite with Luffy, and fans are wondering whether the younger pirate will need to give Shanks his straw hat back soon.

So, do you think Luffy has worked hard enough to reach this status? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam! trailer, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!