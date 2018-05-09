‘One Piece’ Reveals How Much Luffy’s First Fan Has Grown

These days, Monkey D. Luffy has millions if not billions of fans worldwide. The boy went from being an island brat on the East Blue to becoming one of the Grand Line’s most notorious pirates. Sure, the captain has rubbed some the wrong way within the story, but One Piece has introduced its fair share of Luffy fans. So, the manga thought it would be nice to update fans on one of Luffy’s very first supporters.

Yes, that’s right. One Piece just caught up with Coby, but you would have a hard time recognizing the kid if it weren’t for his title card.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you are caught up with One Piece, then you will know its latest chapter kicked off the beginning of a new arc. The “Reverie” saga is now underway, and it started by showing off the world’s reactions to Luffy and his Big Mom showdown. A slew of characters like Vivi and Smoker were seen reading up on the captains journey, and it did not take long for Coby to show his reaction.

HES COME SO FAR pic.twitter.com/lPqswaHbsq — Jill @ One Piece (@PiratessUnluck) May 8, 2018

Fans meet up with the Coby after a long break since the kid hasn’t been seen for quite some time. Barring a slew of non-canon sagas, the boy got the spotlight last during the ‘Marineford’ arc. These days, Coby is much older and a vetted member of the the Marines. So, when he shows up in the ‘Reverie’ arc, Coby is ready to save some lives.

The taller boy is seen saving a convoy of sailors from pirates. Coby manages to intercept a torpedo and protects the royals heading to Reverie while his Marine comrades take care of the nasty pirates. It is there a woman named Rebecca informs Coby that Luffy is all over the news, and he reads up on the reports while crying. The fact that Luffy is being heralded as a Yonko makes Coby tear up in joy, and the Marine thinks back to the first day the pair met.

Of course, fans know about the fated day Coby and Luffy met. The boy was younger then as he was conscripted to work for the Alvida Pirates. Luffy helped free Coby from the scoundrels and even befriended Coby before they parted ways. Despite their opposing teams, Coby has always admired Luffy for his sense of justice and his Marine roots aren’t enough to sway him otherwise.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

What do you think of Coby these days?? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!