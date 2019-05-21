One Piece Preview Teases A Princess’ Capture

With nearly 886 episodes under its belt, following the adventures of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates may be a commitment, but its certainly a fun one. The current arc, entitled the Reverie Arc, sees the gang dealing with the ramifications of the world discovering their defeat of the Big Mom pirates. In this new arc, the mermaid princess Shirahoshi, returns to take part in the Reverie gathering, but in doing so, may have inadvertently made herself kidnapping target, much to the chagrin of her angry father, Neptune.

When last we saw Shirahoshi, she had promised Luffy, who she had just began a friendship with, that she would attempt to no longer be a “crybaby”. The mermaid princess had quite the fragile ego and temperament despite her size but wanted to prove her character to Monkey in any way that should could. Enter the Reverie gathering. A meeting of 50 representatives of the world’s 170 nations, this culmination of the minds has also brought out both Shirahoshi and her father, Neptune, to be a part of the proceedings that cover a number of important topics in the One Piece world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously, what would One Piece be if everything went according to plan? With Fish Island attempting to state that they were under the protection of the Straw Hat Pirates, whose notoriety was spreading fast, they unfortunately weren’t able to foresee the machinations of the celestial dragon, Charlos, who is attempting to kidnap Shirahoshi to make her his slave. Unbeknown to Charlos though is the true identity of Shirahoshi as that of Poisedon, one of the three ancient weapons who has the ability to speak with the Sea Kings.

The world of One Piece does a fantastic job of introducing new stylish and colorful characters, creating arcs that put them to good use. This arc has already confirmed the return of Rob Lucci so who knows where it will take us next? This will surely be the case in the next episode titled, “The Holyland In Tumult! The Targeted Princess Shirahoshi!”

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

How do you feel about the recent arc in One Piece? What do you think will wind up being the fate of Shirahoshi, the secret ancient weapon Poisedon? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.