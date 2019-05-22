New One Piece Promo Imagines Anime As A Highschool Drama

One Piece is known as one of the most famous anime series to ever hit Japan, and its reputation only continues to grow. With the Straw Hat pirates thriving on print and screen, a special promo abroad is giving One Piece a makeover, and it has got fans stunned.

No, really. Just watch the clip above you will see.

Recently, Hungry Days teamed up with One Piece to promote its latest line of cup noodles. This sort of deal may seem to odd to fans, but anime series have teamed up for such promotions below. And in this case, the collab has shown fans how One Piece would look if it were a slice-of-life drama.

As you can see up above, a video was released this recently by Nissin showing off One Piece. This time around, the anime has been given a distinct redesign that suits productions from SHAFT or even Kyoto Animation. The whimsical artwork is set over a high school backdrop, and that is where fans meet Roronoa Zoro.

Instead of sailing the Grand Line, Zoro is a high school student in this reimagining, and he dreams of becoming a stellar kendo athlete. However, he has yet to gain enough skill to beat Mihawk. The reel goes on to show Zoro as he lives his days at school training, giving fans a look at heroes like Nami. By the end, the promo sees Zoro exhausted on the group from all his training, and he is then approached by a student wearing a familiar-looking straw hat.

At this point, the Nissin collaboration has only released one promo, but it bodes well for what is to come. Fans expect all of the Straw Hats to show up in a commercial before the deal wraps, and netizens can only imagine how cute Tony Tony Chopper’s will be.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.