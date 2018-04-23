‘One Piece’ Sees Jinbe Confirm His Straw Hat Loyalty

Often the most popular characters in One Piece are the many wacky side characters that often appear throughout Luffy’s adventures. One such character is Jinbe of the Sun Pirates, who has helped out Luffy on numerous occasions and reappeared during the Whole Cake Island arc with something else on his mind.

Fans were wondering what Jinbe’s goal this arc was, and the latest episode of the series cleared things up. Jinbe wants to officially join the Straw Hat Pirates, and officially proves his loyalty by boldly standing up to Big Mom.

After saving Luffy from Katakuri’s clutches, Jinbe confronts Big Mom and tells her he was the one who told Luffy about her weakness (while describing Katakuri’s as well). When Big Mom asks if he accepts that he is being mutinous, he of course accepts and states that he wants to join the Straw Hat crew.

Big Mom furiously tries to use her Soul Pocus on Jinbe, but her usual “Stay or Life?” gambit does not work on him as he does not fear her one bit. He can’t fear a mere Emperor now that he plans to join the crew of the future Pirate King. Because she can’t take his lifespan, he instead offers to return a sake cup to officially declare that he’s leaving the Big Mom Pirates.

Big Mom then “congratulates” him on his successful leave and strikes him down because he’s her enemy. But before fans can see the fallout of this attack, a disguised Brook is shown smashing Big Mom’s prized Mother Caramel portrait. Jinbe has been teasing this for a while, and to see Jinbe officially join the Straw Hat Pirates after helping them so many times in the past is great to see.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.