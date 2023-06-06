One Piece Welcomes Kaido's Awakened Form to the Anime

Toei Animation has certainly been earning its role as the animators of the One Piece series with its latest entries. The Zoro/King fight which took place in recent installments is considered one of the best of the long-running anime series so far, and it seems that the production house might be aiming to top it with the continued fight of Luffy and Kaido. As both pirate captains give their all in the battle for Wano's future, Kaido's ultimate transformation has finally arrived and Luffy is in serious trouble.

Kaido has been a threat on multiple fronts throughout the Wano Arc in the One Piece anime, not just in his human form, but in his titanic dragon form as well. Taking the opportunity to down a serious amount of booze during his ongoing fight with Luffy, Kaido is once again able to enter into his form that combines the strengths of both his human and dragon forms. While viewers were able to see some ridiculousness from Kaido's drunken state, it acted as a springboard for him to take on his "awakened" ultimate form that makes a few changes to his overall appearance. It also sees him unknowingly transform into a dragon and cry tears for the many things "ruined" by Luffy and company.

Kaido's Ultimate State

Aside from a slight makeover and a demeanor that can go from humorous to horrible with the flip of a switch, it's clear that the Beast Pirate Captain also received a major boost in terms of overall power. While he isn't quite strong enough to take down Luffy for the count, the battle is continuing to shake the foundation of Wano to its core. As we see in the final moments of this episode, it would seem that the Five Elders are about to make their move as well, throwing a potential monkey wrench into the confrontation.

100% on board with this being Awakened Kaido, his pupils change color just like Luffy, his color changes (something the anime needs permission from oda to do) and awakening is basically the mental state catching up, it's his mind and body at their best pic.twitter.com/XtgEbKBti5 — Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) June 4, 2023

One Piece manga readers know that Luffy is about to undergo quite a transformation of his own in the near future. While Monkey's new form has yet to reveal when it will make its first appearance in the television series, the transformation already premiered in One Piece Film: Red. So without going too deep into spoiler territory, if you want to see Luffy at his strongest, you might want to check out the latest movie.

What do you think of Kaido's ultimate form? Do you foresee Luffy being able to take down this drunken behemoth? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.