One Piece Inspires Adorable Baby’s Halloween Costume

One Piece fans have proven time and again that their cosplay skills are not to be messed with. There are hundreds of characters in the series to dress up as, and fans have done so at conventions time and again. Of course, lots of these costumes are revived for Halloween, and it seems one fan has gotten their kid in on One Piece early.

After all, it takes a dedicated fan to dress up their kid as Monkey D. Luffy for Halloween. Over on Reddit, a user known as Daveeyboy posted a photo of their adorable son who will be enjoying one of his first spooky seasons as the future King of the Pirates.

And if you ask us, this look would absolutely gain the approval of every Straw Hat.

According to the father, this Halloween costume was found on Amazon in case anyone else wants to borrow this idea. The One Piece costume appears to be a loose onesie which fits the baby just right. Luffy comes to life with his post-timeskip outfit given his open red jacket and prominent chest scar. The look completes itself with a yellow belt and rolled blue pants with white cuffs.

If you want to dress up your baby in other anime costumes, Amazon also has several picks which may suit your fandom. It may go without saying, but there are several orange onesies out there which pay homage to Goku’s Gi in Dragon Ball. Naruto also has its fair share out costumes honoring the show’s titular hero as well as the Akatsuki. You can even find onesies inspired by Studio Ghibli and Pokemon if you’re in the market for a last-minute costume.

