‘One Piece’ Reveals Luffy’s New Gear Four Attacks

One Piece has put Monkey D. Luffy through the ringer as of late, but the anime just made up for it. At last, the pirate upgraded his Gear Four form, and the reveal came with a whole slew of new attacks.

So, if you are ready to see how over-powered Luffy can get, then your time has come.

Recently, One Piece stepped out with its latest episode, and the update dove into an epic clash. Luffy has hit the climax of his fight with Charlotte Katakuri, and both men are ready to go down swinging. After revealing his Snakeman transformation, no one knew what to expect from Luffy, but fans think his new attacks live up to their expectations.

The fight begins with Luffy revealing an upgraded take on the Gomu Gomu no Culverin. The canon attack allows Luffy to change the direction of his punch at will, and Gear Four Snakeman only got scarier from there.

To close the episode, Luffy stepped out with two of his most impressive techniques yet. The first attack is known as Black Mamba, and the multi-hit technique sees Luffy unleash an untold number of punches on Katakuri. He is even able to hone the punches to target specific areas on Katakuri with some success, but no technique is more flashy than King Cobra.

The final move sees Luffy let go of his stretched arm, winding it around himself once in a loop. The added acceleration and added haki makes Luffy’s fist even bigger, and it is a truly devastating attack. Katakuri was visibly shaken before taking on the blow, but the episode ends before fans can see the fallout left behind the assault.

