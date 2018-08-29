‘One Piece’ Hints How Long Luffy v Katakuri Will Last

It’s been awhile since One Piece dipped into a really big battle, but that is all about to change. Finally, Monkey D. Luffy is about to take on Charlotte Katakuri, and it seems the clash will go on for awhile.

Like, Freeza and Goku would be impressed by how long this feud plans to go on.

Recently, fans got their very first taste of Luffy v Katakuri in the anime. The fight, which manga readers herald as one of the hero’s best, began on-screen when Luffy trapped himself in the Mirro-World with the Sweet Commander. With his crew on the run from Big Mom, Luffy has taken it upon himself to get Katakuri off their tail, but that is easier said than done.

After all, it looks like the pair’s fight will go on well through November and maybe into the next year.

Audiences learned a bit more about the fight’s timeline when the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump went live. The magazine confirmed Jump Anime Festa will host the world premiere of sneak-peek Luffy v Katakuri at the tour. According to official One Piece columnist Greg Werner, the footage will show the fight’s “biggest clash” as a teaser before the climax hits cable.

For those unaware, Jump Anime Festa is an annual event held in Japan. It is slated to take place between the end of November before wrapping in early December. The week-long tour is held throughout Japan, and this teaser’s expected premiere is about 13-weeks out. That means the anime will jump in and out of the fight for a long time still. Then, the battle has to debut and wrap up after the teaser goes live, adding anywhere from 1-4 weeks onto the schedule. So, fans better get comfy… Luffy isn’t planning to let Katakuri go anywhere anytime soon.

