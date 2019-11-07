One Piece Creator Shares Obscure NSFW Fact About One Pirate

Over the years, One Piece has introduced all sorts of characters. The Straw Hats were just the start as the Grand Line has a few hundred pirates on the seas. Of course, fans have met lots of these sailors to date, and some of them stick out more than others. And thanks to one fan-question, the creator of One Piece had to confirm a rather odd fact about some poor guy.

And yes, you should be warned. This fact is on the NSFW side given its – well – explicit nature.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, one of Eiichiro Oda’s many SBS volumes surfaced online. The creator of One Piece is known to answer fan-questions regularly when submitted, and they are put together in a little volume. In the past, some truly odd questions have been asked, and someone had the presence of mind to ask after one pirate’s genitalia.

Writing to Oda, the fan asked whether “the 3rd division commander of the Whitebeard Pirates, Diamond Jozu’s penis a diamond” or not. The creator did not shy away from the question as he did confirm Jozu’s Devil Fruit turns his genitalia into diamond, and fans aren’t quite sure what to do with this information.

For those forgetting Jozu to start, the pirate was a member of the Whitebeard crew. As a division commander, Jozu was a very strong fighter, and his Devil Fruit gave him the power to transform his body into diamonds. For a long time, One Piece fans joked about how much of Jozu’s body was covered by diamond, but one fan felt the question was urgent enough to ask Oda himself. So it goes without saying, but now fans are creating all sorts of… risqué theories about other pirates and their Devil Fruits.

Did you ever need to know this fact? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.