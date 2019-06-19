One Piece Confirms Important Detail About Kaido

One Piece has kept lots of its secrets close to chest, but it is down to spread the occasional blurb. As of late, most questions fans have asked after have to do with the series’ latest arc and its baddie Kaido. So, it is only right for a piece of information about the Beasts Pirates leader to go public.

Recently, the Library of Ohana hit up fans online to share a fact about Kaido. The One Piece fan-site shared information from a recent magazine confirming Kaido’s Zoan status.

And yes, he is a Zoan. Kaido started off as human as anyone before he stumbled upon the mother of all Mythical Zoan fruits.

The way the whole thing is worded is slightly vague and doesn’t necessarily confirm that the mythological fruit refers to the dragon part, so don’t take this as 100% confirmation quite yet — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 17, 2019

According to the magazine report, Kaido was a regular person who gained the ability to transform into a dragon after he ate a Mythical Zoan fruit. The page does note the translation is a bit unclear and asks fans to take the report with a grain of salt. But it sounds very likely that Kaido is a Mythical Zoan user like several others fans have met.

After all, fans do know such fruits exist even if they are extremely rare. Mythical Zoan are said to be the rarest of all the Zoan fruits with Logia outnumbering them. So far, a phoenix, Daibutsu, nine-tailed fox, and Yamata no Orochi have appeared in One Piece. Now, it seems like Kaido will be added to that list, but the word is out on whether his Mythical Zoan fruit was organic or somehow concocted like SMILE fruit.

