‘One Piece’ Reveals Komurasaki’s True Identity

One Piece is down to surprise fans whenever it can, and it seems the series tried to do such a thing with its on-going arc. The Wano storyline has introduced some very unexpected hurdles, but things did get easier for Momonosuke just recently.

After all, the boy is looking for his younger sister nowadays, and fans just learned the girl has a connection to a well-known heroine.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, One Piece hit up fans with a new chapter, and it was there they learned a few major facts. For one, it was revealed Komurasaki is still alive despite the heroine having been killed by Kyoshiro. And, to top things things off, it turns out the oiran is actually Hiyori Kozuki.

“I’ll admit something to you that must remain a secret. I’m looking for my older brother! We were separated 20 years ago. I think that he might be here in Wano now,” Komurasaki — or rather Hiyori — told Zoro after she ran into him while fleeing the capitol.

“[His name is] Kozuki Momonosuke. I am his younger sister, and my name is Hiyori.”

For fans, this reveal is not surprising in the least, but the official confirmation is nice to have. Reports have long guessed at Komurasaki’s connection to the Kozuki clan given her age, but those reports ramped up after she was seemingly killed. Her so-called death was preempted with an image of the Wano rebellion icon, so fans were even more convinced about her Kozuki family ties after that.

So, were you surprised by this One Piece reveal? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!