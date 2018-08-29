New ‘One Piece’ Movie Will Be The Biggest Yet

One Piece is ready to set sail on another movie. Not long ago, it was announced that the Straw Hats will make a return to theaters next year, and it seems the team is gearing up for one of their biggest adventures yet.

For those unaware, the most recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed a new One Piece movie is being developed. The film is set to go live next summer, but few details about the movie are out just yet. However, the film’s announcement did tease fans about what they could expect.

According to official One Piece columnist Greg Werner, the movie describes itself in some grand terms.

“The new movie page promises that it will be a movie on an unprecedented scale,” the writer revealed to fans on Twitter.

Of course, it makes sense that One Piece would go all-out with its next movie. The film is being developed to celebrate the anime’s 20th anniversary. With nearly 900 episodes to its anime, One Piece has been on TV for a long time, and it has the movies to back it up. As far as theatrical films go, One Piece has 13 titles to its name, and this new feature will add another to that list. Most recently, the anime shared One Piece Film: Gold with audiences, and the flashy feature scored rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

Eiichiro Oda‘s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan.

The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. Its popular anime has accumulated nearly 900 episodes, making it one of Japan’s longest running shonen shows. Currently, the series is exploring the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc which has pit Monkey D. Luffy against Big Mom and her even bigger crew.