One Piece Reportedly Debuting New Opening Soon

One Piece is looking to to impress with its next anime arc, and fans are counting down the days until it goes live. After all, the show is nearing the Wano arc at long last, and it looks like things will kick into high gear for the Straw Hats soon.

After all, a new report suggests One Piece will get a new opening soon, and fans know what that means; A new arc is about to get underway, and it will put Monkey D. Luffy in the land of the samurai.

Over on Twitter, a well-known anime profiler known as SPY shared a post about the rumored opening. The tweet suggests a brand-new opening for One Piece will go live on July 7, and fans are already speculating what could come.

After all, One Piece is getting closer to wrapping the Reverie arc by the day. Next week, it sounds like the anime will come close to its climax as its title teases two warlords chasing after Luffy. Currently, the Straw Hat captain is back on his ship sailing to Wano where the rest of his crew traveled before he diverted to Big Mom’s domain. Oh, and this isn’t even to mention the Reverie which has finally gathered all of its leaders and Celestial Dragons.

If the new opening comes out in July, fans believe that is the most likely time the Wano arc will hit the anime, so fans could be in for some filler if that is the case. Currently, there are five weeks between now and July, so the team at Toei Animation may have to stretch out some chapters to keep Wano from going full speed on TV if it wants an opening to match. It is either that or the studio will need to rush order the all-new opening ASAP.

So, what do you want to see from this One Piece opening?

