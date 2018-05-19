‘One Piece’ Confirms New Special Release Date

One Piece occasionally rewards anime fans with specials that relive some of the series’ most famous moments through a new lens, and now one of the most highly regarded arcs by fans will be getting the same treatment as well.

Fans will now soon be able to relive the greatness of the series’ Skypiea arc (such as Luffy’s fight with Enel) as the series is soon set to release a new special based on the arc.

One Piece Episode of Skypiea TV Special Key Visual and Character Designs. It’ll air on August 25, directed by Konnosuke Uda. pic.twitter.com/CwaMBhZYV5 — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 18, 2018

One Piece will be releasing “Episode of Skypiea” on August 25 in Japan. Directed by Koonosuke Uda, this is a TV special covering the Skypiea arc featuring a character not seen in the original Skypiea arc of the anime series. This is also the first in the “Episode of” specials to cover the Skypiea arc of the series.

While Crunchyroll and Funimation currently offer streaming releases of previous specials “Episode of Sabo” and “Episode of East Blue,” there are three other specials focusing on Luffy, Nami, and the Going Merry respectively.

The new special is a great way of reliving of the past, as it shows just how much the character design in the anime has developed since that arc. The improvements are already apparent.

