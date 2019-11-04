New One Piece Promo Explores Straw Hats’ High School Dreams

One Piece is one of those series every anime fans knows. Whether you have seen the series or not, the Straw Hats are hard to forget given their sheer popularity. In Japan, One Piece stands as one of its most popular franchises ever, and its reach is seen around the world. And thanks to a new promo, fans met an all-new side of the team.

This year, fans were taken back when a Hungry Days collab was announced for One Piece. The anime would help promote one of Japan’s favorite ramen brands in exchange for some promos. Now, the campaign’s third teaser has gone live, and some are calling it the most gorgeous One Piece anime to date.

And yeah, it is hard to disagree there. You can see the video above and decide for yourself soon.

The trailer comes in at over five minutes, and its hand drawn animation would be gorgeous regardless of its ties to One Piece. The flowing animation works with the background song’s melody, and it is hard to get out of your head. The attention to detail shown is hard to believe, and then fans begin to notice all of the One Piece nods.

To date, fans have gotten promos starring Roronoa Zoro as well as Nami, but this clip involves all of the Straw Hats. At last, fans are able to see Sanji as he works after school at a restaurant. Robin is a quiet studious girl who compares to Franky’s love of shop class. Everyone from Tony Tony Chopper to Usopp appears, and this gorgeous reel recreates some of One Piece‘s iconic scenes through a slice-of-life lens.

If you look closely, you will see plenty of other characters appear. Sabo and Ace are seen drinking with Luffy, and a young Shanks makes an appearance. No one is safe from this promo, and fans believe it is a good thing. After all, this kind of quality commercial doesn’t come around often, and One Piece fans admit they are blessed to have even watched this ramen promo to begin with.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.