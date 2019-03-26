‘One Piece’ Shares Updated Reverie Arc Poster

One Piece‘s Whole Cake Island arc has officially come to a close, and the series is gearing up for its next big arc in the next episode of the series. Anime fans will soon experience the Reverie arc, which sees many fan favorites from the Straw Hats’ pass returning to the series and giving updates about the world ever since Luffy departed with each of them.

The series has revealed an updated visual for the Reverie arc, and the previously hidden additions of Shirahoshi, Rebecca, Mansherry, and Sabo have been unveiled in their full glory.

As teased in the preview for Episode 879 of the anime, the Reverie arc will be revealing how many of the islands and kingdoms Luffy and the Straw Hats have changed over their long journey. This is because many of them will be updated on the events of the Whole Cake Island arc, and many of them (such as Vivi) have not known what Luffy has been up to ever since he entered the New World.

Without giving too much away about what’s to come, Reverie refers to a large meeting of various royalty and authority figures as they discuss the state of the world. It’s a mini-arc before the events of Wano, and reveals much of the larger workings of the One Piece world. Naturally, this leads to even more mysteries to be solved.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

