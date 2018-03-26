‘One Piece’ Sets Up Sanji’s Wedding With Latest Episode

It has been a long time coming, but One Piece is poised to settle one of its bachelors down. Sanji is as well-known for being as casanova as he is a chef, but the former title is in big trouble. The pirate is poised to marry one of Big Mom’s daughters, a fact that anime fans cannot give over. The wedding has been teased for awhile now, and it seems the nuptials are about to go down.

After all, the latest episode of One Piece did see Sanji and Charlotte Pudding put on their clothes for the big event.

This weekend, the anime hit TV with its 829th episode, and fans caught up with Sanji ahead of his wedding. The chef finally met up with the full Sanji Retrieval Team after giving them the slip several episodes ago. After learning his wedding was a carefully contrived plot, Sanji is determined to get his friends and himself out of Big Mom’s grasp alive. The entire team met with Capone Bege to create an escape route from the Tea Party, and the mafia-pirate revealed he was out to kill the Yonko himself. The tense meeting saw Luffy and Capone butt heads, but it ended with the two groups agreeing on an alliance.

So, all Sanji has left to do is get married. Easy, right?

One of the episode’s final moments ends with Sanji all dressed up in his white suit. The chef can be seen smoking a cigarette after his siblings wonder whether he tried running away from the forced marriage.

“It’ll be nice if we can make it out alive, but this is the Emperor of the Sea,” Sanji is seen telling himself. “It’ll turn into a scene of carnage for sure.”

As for Pudding, the double-crossing pirate is seen in her big wedding gown as she talks to her confidantes. She admits she doesn’t want to get Sanji’s stupid blood on her dress when she kills him, and Pudding is way more interested in shooting her husband than saying their vows. If that isn’t romantic, then what is?

Are you excited to see Sanji and Pudding walk down the altar before they try to kill one another?