One Piece To Unveil Not Just One but Two Surprises This Summer: Report

One Piece has been dropping some of the best episodes in anime after the Final Saga’s debut. The Egghead Incident Arc is a pleasant surprise as fans learn more about the mysterious scientist, Vegapunk, and the former Warlord Bartholomew Kuma. The anime even took a one-week hiatus after releasing Episode 1136, which concludes Kuma’s backstory. The real fight in Egghead will begin in Episode 1137, scheduled to be released on July 27th, 2025. Not only that, but according to a popular One Piece account on X, @pewpiece, the anime will introduce new opening and ending themes on August 10th, 2025. The ending theme, titled “PUNKS,” will be performed by Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie, a Japanese musical band as confirmed via Crunchyroll.

However, there’s currently no information on the opening theme song. While it’s not an official account, the information comes from a reliable source, known for spreading quick updates about anything related to One Piece. The current opening and ending themes heavily focus on Bonney and Kuma due to the backstory, which is a crucial part of the current arc. The studio even created new eyecatches for the flashback, highlighting their attention to detail. Now that the flashback is over, the story will move on to focusing on the main crew and the upcoming battles that lie ahead of them.

What Is Happening in One Piece’s Anime?

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

As the World Government targets Vegapunk for researching the Void Century, Luffy and his crew decide to protect him from the villains. Due to the severity of the matter, the Five Elders sent Admiral Kizaru to get the job done, but even he failed after being cornered by Luffy. As such, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn takes matters into his own hands and teleports to the island using a strange, demonic circle. As soon as Bonney sees Saturn in a half-spider, half-cow form, resembling a mythological Yokai, she remembers everything her father went through and charges straight at him.

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Sanji tries to save her but to no avail. Unfortunately, Saturn proves to be a lot stronger than she anticipated and now she stands at death’s door. Now that she’s trapped with nowhere to escape to, she reminices about the time she spent with her father and the stories of Nika he told her about. The anime also focuses Kuma’s backstory, everything from his birth to the point he became a Pacifista and lost his humanity.

The intense fight against the villains takes a side step as the anime entirely features Kuma’s heart-wrenching backstory, which commenced in Episode 1129. It took us a few weeks to get there, but the flashback concludes in Episode 1136, leaving fans with mixed emotions and only more hatred for the World Government. Kuma was introduced in the Thriller Bark Arc and served as a minor antagonist before reappearing again in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc. It was during the Fish-Man Island Arc that the anime revealed that he was on Luffy’s side all along. Now that the backstory is over, we will finally know what will happen to Bonney, who is trapped in Saturn’s clutches.

H/T: @pewpiece on X