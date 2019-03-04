‘One Piece’ Reveals Return Of The Sun Pirates

One Piece has all sorts of pirate crews running about, and they aren’t made equally. Monkey D. Luffy’s Straw Hats are a favorite, but there are other groups begging for support. One of these happens to be the Sun Pirates, and the Fish-Man ensemble made a surprise comeback this week.

However, it seems their return might spell out doom for the infamous pirate brigade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the weekend, fans met up with One Piece as the anime rolled out a new episode. It was there they saw Big Mom make a major resurgence, but the Straw Hats weren’t left totally helpless. The team has got Jinbe on its side, and the Sun Pirates leader brought along some reinforcements.

Despite Jinbe having told the Sun Pirates to escape Big Mom’s control, the gang did no such thing. The group disappeared some time ago when Jinbe made his leave for the Straw Hats known. The Sun Pirates were meant to get out of dodge while Big Mom’s forces chased down Luffy for interrupting Pudding’s wedding, but it turns out the crew did not head out.

At the end of episode 875, fans met up with Sun Pirates who came to the aid of the Straw Hats. Jinbe was quick to meet them underwater, and it was there the gang told their former captain they would help the Straw Hats escape.

“We came to say goodbye, Captain Jinbei,” the group said.

“The whole crew of the Sun Pirates — we all agreed. Go back to the Straw Hat’s ship now. We, the Sun Pirates, will open up ‘First Son of the Sea’ Jinbei’s new sea route!”

As the episode continues, fans get a good look at the power of the Sun Pirates. The Fish-Men are able to take out dozens of ships from Big Mom’s fleet, and their connection to the sea helps them open a path for the Straw Hats to escape. Unfortunately, the arrival of Big Mom complicates their standoff, but fans are eager to see how the Sun Pirates will continue their alliance with the Straw Hats moving forward.

So, are you glad to see the Sun Pirates back in action? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!