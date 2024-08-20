One Piece Makes Surprise Cameo in Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Watch

One Piece has spent the past few decades laying out its seafaring tale, and at this point, fans are more than invested. From its secret treasure to the fate of the Grand Line, everything is at stake in Eiichiro Oda’s manga. His fans have been following Monkey D. Luffy for ages, and that includes fictional ones as well! Not long ago, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ushered the anime into its world, and the crossover is pretty much perfect.

As you can see below, the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV series dropped a line about One Piece with its latest episode. The clip finds two friends working together to disarm a bomb, and it is safe to say things are going poorly. Despite their best tries, the two only manage to speed up the bomb’s countdown, and it forces one of them to recount their top regrets in life.

“This is how it ends,” the character admits. “There’s so much I didn’t do. I’ll never finish One Piece!“

Of course, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lets the friends live, but the panic experienced here is hardcore relatable. One Piece has been going on for nearly 30 years at this point. For fans who have followed the Shonen Jump title since day one, well – they have aged quite a bit. It has become a joke amongst fans that some will die before One Piece is finished, leaving them to speculate about the series in the afterlife. However, it should be stressed that Oda does have the manga’s endgame in mind.

Not only has Oda informed a select few about his ending for One Piece, but the manga has kickstarted its final saga. The series still has a number of arcs left to lay out, but every so slowly, the Straw Hat crew is nearing its last run. So if you want to catch up on One Piece, you can find it on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app. For more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

