Netflix’s One Piece Announces Season Two Arcs

It’s official. Netflix’s One Piece season two is on the horizon, and as we all know, filming began on the comeback last month. Now, we have been told just how far season two will delve. Not long ago, series creator Eiichiro Oda posted a letter updating fans on the live-action project, and it was there Netflix confirmed its arc order for season two.

And yes, that means we know for certain whether Alabasta will appear in One Piece season two. Oda says the sandy kingdom will keep out of the show’s new season, but if Netflix gives us a third season, then Alabasta will welcome audiences there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Oda, One Piece season two will begin with an important arc that fans saw coming a mile away. Loguetown will kickstart the big comeback, and from there, Netflix will tackle a slew of addition arcs. So for the full list, you can find the guide map to season two below:

Loguetown



Reverse Mountain



Whiskey Peak



Little Garden



Drum Island



As you can see, One Piece season two will be busy, and its final arc will test the Straw Hat crew in a whole new way. Drum Island is one of several key arcs in the first half of One Piece. Not only does the arc bring Tony Tony Chopper into the fold, but Drum Island pits the Straw Hat crew against another formidable foe. By the arc’s end, Drum Island has toughened up Luffy for his journey through Alabasta. So thankfully, Netflix will cap season two with the arc and leave Vivi’s homeland to season three.

If you want to check out these season two arcs ASAP, you are in luck. Not only did Oda play out these arcs in the manga years ago, but the One Piece anime has tackled them to boot. You can find the hit anime on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu. So for more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

“As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber…at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure…one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary “One Piece,” said to be the greatest treasure in the world…”

What do you make of this latest One Piece update? Are you excited for Netflix’s new season? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!