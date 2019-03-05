‘One Piece’ Sets Forth The Thousand Sunny’s Destruction

One Piece has all sorts of moving parts, but it would go nowhere without all its pirates. Folks like the Straw Hats keep the series alive, but it looks like the favorite squad has been hit hard.

After all, it appears the Straw Hats just lost their ship, and fans aren’t sure how to feel about the dark turn.

Recently, One Piece struck out with a new episode, and it was there fans learned about the Thousand Sunny. Episode 875 followed the Straw Hats as they tried to escape Big Mom’s forces, but that became impossible as more foes surrounded them. A reprieve came thanks to the Sun Pirates, but things went back to hopeless when Big Mom appeared.

With the Yonko on the scene, the Straw Hats were under more pressure than ever, and a rogue attack went for the crew’s heart. Big Mom goes after the Thousand Sunny with the Queen Mama Chanter, and the attack does critical damage. When the smoke all clears, there is flaming wreckage seen where the Thousand Sunny once was, and the Straw Hats’ jolly roger is sinking beneath the waves.

Clearly, this image is not one fans want to see, and it isn’t hard to guess why. The Thousand Sunny is the second ship sailed by the Straw Hats following the death of the Going Merry. The first ship’s burial was a tragic ordeal that left both fans and its pirate crews in tears. The loss of the Thousand Sunny would hurt doubly so as it has been around for so long, so anime fans are crossing their fingers the ship isn’t as lost as it seems.

Are you surprised by where the series is taking this ship? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

