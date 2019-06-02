One Piece Confirms Wano Arc Premiere Date

One Piece is ready to embark on a brand-new journey. It has been a bit since the anime exited Whole Cake Island and left that arc behind it in the process. After a long time spent with Big Mom, the Straw Hats are prepared to take on another adventure, and it looks like their wish will be granted before too long.

After all, the very first trailer for One Piece‘s Wano arc has gone live, and it confirms when the story will kick off.

As you can see above, the trailer for One Piece‘s next arc is live, and it is all sorts of gorgeous. The anime looks crisper than ever under new art direction, and the reel reveals this aesthetic will greet fans on July 7. That is the premiere date of the Wano arc, and One Piece fans will not want to miss the kickoff.

While few details about this new arc transition have been made public, fans of One Piece are eager to see this story come to light. Creator Eiichiro Oda has teased Wano’s splendor for years now, but the mysterious island nation has kept itself sequestered. With no open trade routes going in or out, Wano acts as one of the anime’s final frontiers, and Monkey D. Luffy is ready to explore it for himself… but he better watch out.

After all, the Beasts Pirates do call Wano home, and there’s no telling how strong their captain Kaido has become since he was last seen. Still, Luffy will be Luffy; There is little doubt the Straw Hat leader is going to challenge the Yonko as soon as he sees the beastly warlord.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.