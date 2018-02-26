‘One Piece’ Reveals New ‘Whole Cake Island’ Arc Character Designs

The One Piece anime is approaching the climax of the Whole Cake Island arc, which fans have been loving to see on screen, and what’s more exciting about the occasion is every character’s new outfit in preparation for Sanji’s wedding.

Along with debuting the Straw Hat Pirates’ new look for the second half of the arc, a new visual for the Whole Cake Island arc reveals a few of the Charlotte Family pirates that had yet to be seen.

The new art gives fans the first look at Charlotte Oven (who gets more major moments that you’d suspect later in the arc), as well as a new look at Charlotte Daifuku (who was just introduced into the anime series in a boss way), but along with the grander look at Big Mom’s pirate army is what the fans really want.

The Straw Hat Pirates are set to meet with Capone Bege in the next episode, and after this meeting, all don mafia like clothing as a well to recover themselves and that’s what’s reflected here in the visuals. Standouts include the new look at Luffy, Nami, and Sanji, who’s in his wedding tux waiting for the plan to go down. The sooner the series can get to the wedding, the better for sure.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

The new live-action One Piece series also got some new information as it was revealed that the series will portray the Straw Hats’ adventures from the very beginning, and will take place in the East Blue.

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.