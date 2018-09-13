‘One Piece’ Reveals Original ‘World Seeker’ Characters

One Piece is busier than ever before, and it has no plans to slow down. With an anime and manga on-going, the franchise is developing a film behind the scenes… and a game is on the horizon. So, if you want a look at the games’ original characters, then you are in luck.

After all, first-look visuals of the newcomers have set sail over on social media, and they’ve got fans buzzing.

If you head to Twitter or Reddit, it won’t take long for anime fans to find the One Piece: World Seeker update. Images from the game are going live in Weekly Shonen Jump’s new issue, and a reported promo from the magazine is making the rounds online.

One Piece World Seeker introducers original characters designed by Oda. Isaac (Voiced by Rikiya Koyama) aims to gain control of all of the islands. Lucci is also featured. It also features Jeanne. A girl who loves ancient Islands. (Voiced by Ayumi Fujimura). pic.twitter.com/INxljfkp22 — YonkouProductions 🔜 MadFest (@YonkouProd) September 13, 2018

As you can see above, two original characters for One Piece: World Seeker have been shown so far. The characters were designed by Eiichiro Oda himself, giving the newcomers some canon bolstering. One of the character is simply known as Isaac while the other is named Jeanne.

A few details about the new characters were also shared. According to the promo, Isaac will be a villain, and his Marine jacket gives that away. The character, who is voiced by Rikiya Koyama, is aiming to control all of the islands. Lucci will also be connected to Isaac, but there are no specifics as to how.

As for Jeanne, the girl seems like she will become an ally to Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hats. The heroine is voiced by Ayumi Fujimura, and she is described as a person who loves the ancient islands Isaac wants to enslave.

If you were hoping to get your hands on One Piece: World Seeker this year, you will have to wait a bit longer. Recently, Bandai Namco confirmed the title is being delayed until 2019 so that developers can ensure it reaches “fan expectations”.

