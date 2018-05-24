This ‘One Piece’ Art Gives The Anime A Cute Cartoon Network Makeover

If you hadn’t heard, Cartoon Network is in the market for new titles. Not long ago, fans learned the network was developing a new take on ThunderCats, and the show’s cutesy artwork had social media buzzing. So, fans have wondered how that show’s style would work with other franchises, and the anime fandom has embraced the challenge.

So, surprise! One Piece looks real good with this lighthearted animation.

On Twitter, an artist using the handle @othatsraspberry shared their take on One Piece by giving it a cute Cartoon Network makeover. As you can see below, the flat sketch is full of pastel colors, and Monkey D. Luffy is loving his new look.

yeah, you should’ve seen this coming pic.twitter.com/3YGHzNr9hc — maddie (@othatsraspberry) May 21, 2018

The image looks like it is set during One Piece‘s early sagas, and the Straw Hats look totally natural with this bubbly aesthetic. Luffy is seen standing on top of a rock that has flattened Crocodile, but that’s just the start.

Just behind Luffy, fans can see Tony Tony Chopper looking all kinds of cute with his pink hat on. Usopp is shown to the captain’s right, and Sanji’s signature blond hair is shown covering up one eye just so. Of course, Rorornoa Zoro looks plenty beefy even with this simple style, and his bandana looks way more adorable than usual.

And who can overlook Nami? The orange-haired heroine may be the only girl with the Straw Hats at this point, but she is definitely armed and dangerous. Oh, and her iconic desert costume looks great under the sun.

For those of you wondering where Vivi is, don’t fret! The princess of Alabasta may not have made it into this crew sketch, but the artist did give her a go. As you can see below, the blue-haired girl is seen donning her cute costume like Nami, and her wide eyes would surely make Zoro go pink.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

What do you make of this One Piece makeover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!