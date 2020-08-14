One Piece Deals Its First Blow to Kaido Out of Nowhere

✖

The Wano Arc seems to be ramping up toward the finale of what is considered by many to be one of the most action packed story lines in One Piece history, but before it takes a bow, the leader of the Beast Pirates in Kaido is going to have to take a few hits! With Luffy combining forces with the Vassals of Oden, members of the Worst Generation such as Kidd and Law, and a large group of resistance fighters within the isolated nation, it seems as if the pirate who can transform into a dragon isn't as invincible as we all believed!

Warning! If you have yet to read the Chapter 987 of One Piece's Manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory!

With Monkey D. Luffy and the other Straw Hat Pirates infiltrating the headquarters of the Beast Pirates and Orochi's regime, their cover is blown when the would be king of the pirates isn't able to control his emotions and lashes out against Kaido's forces. Before the captain of the Beast Pirates can truly figure out what is going on, following him decapitating the sinister Shogun of Orochi, the vassals of Oden have already tackled him en masse, knocking him out of a window.

Kaido has seemed invincible for the majority of his appearances within One Piece, with the only sword that had been able to cut him being owned by Kozuki Oden, the man who dreamed of liberating his homeland of Wano. With the vassals all jumping onto Kaido at once and plunging their swords in him, the collective of samurai have done the impossible and seemingly injured the captain of the Beast Pirates.

With the vassals of Oden still blaming themselves for the death of their master so many years ago at the hands of both Orochi and Kaido, they are more than willing to throw their lives away to accomplish his dream of opening the borders of Wano Country. Unfortunately, before they were able to deliver the killing blow, Kaido transformed into his dragon form, taunting at the fact that he has "sobered up" and a giant battle is ready to begin.

