One Piece Strikes BBC Streaming Deal with Over 1,000 Episodes

Despite being in the throes of its final saga, One Piece has never been more popular than it is now. On top of the anime and manga still running strong respectively, Netflix also has helped push the Straw Hats forward thanks to the streaming service’s wildly successful live-action adaptation. As Netflix is currently working on the second live-action season, the BBC has announced that it is bringing over one thousand episodes of the television series to its platforms, marking the only place in the United Kingdom where fans will be able to catch the English Dub focusing on Monkey D. Luffy and his sea-faring comrades.

BBC’s Controller of Youth Audiences, iPlayer and BBC Three, Fionna Campbell, had this to say regarding the team up between the media network and the Grand Line, “It’s a really exciting move to bring the One Piece franchise to UK audiences in the coming months. With its captivating storytelling, rich characters and global fanbase, One Piece has become a cultural phenomenon and we’re so excited to see how the fanbase will enjoy this huge canon of episodes available in English only on iPlayer.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Will One Piece Sail To The BBC?

One Piece’s first three sagas (East Blue, Alabasta, and Skypiea) will arrive on the BBC on September 1st. These three sagas entail two hundred and six anime episodes in total. Following these arrivals, the rest of the episodes will make their way to BBC iPlayer throughout the rest of 2024. If you want a closer look at the sagas that are making their way to the BBC, the media company shared a list:

• East Blue

• Alabasta

• Sky Island – Skypiea

• Water Seven

• Thriller Bark

• Summit War

• Fishman Island

• Dressrosa

• Whole Cake Island

• Land of Wano

Even though Monkey D. Luffy and his fellow swashbucklers are in their final saga, this doesn’t mean that the end is nigh for One Piece. In the past, creator Eiichiro Oda has spent years on individual sagas and based on the current storylines that still need to be resolved, we could still be looking at several more years of Grand Line stories in the future. When the franchise does end, it will be one of the biggest moments in anime history.

Want to follow along with the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest on the Grand Line.

Via BBC